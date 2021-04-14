Six Civilians, Including Four Children, Dead or Wounded After a Saudi Shelling Against Saada

YemenExtra

Two children were killed and 2 others were wounded today, Wednesday, as a result of Saudi shelling against the regions near the border in the province of Saada.

A number of two children were killed while two others were wounded as well as two women, as a result of a Saudi artillery bombing on Al-Raqo area in the Monabbeh district, near the border, a source reported to YemenExtra.

It is worth mentioning that the Yemeni regions bordering the Saudi kingdom are being subjected to continuous Saudi missile and artillery bombardment, which has resulted in a tragedy for civilians, amid international silence and Saudi intransigence.