Army hits Aramco, sensitive targets in Jizan

YemenExtra

The missile force on Thursday carried out an offensive operation inside the territories of Saudi Arabia, armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’i said.

Seven missiles of Sa’ir and Badr type hit Aramco company and other targets in Jizan region, Sare’i said, stressing that the missiles stroke their targets accurately.

He said the strikes resulted in major fires at Aramco company.

Four Sammad-3 and Qasef-2k drones hit the Patriot stores and bases in Jizan, Sare’i said.

He indicated the attacks came in response to the escalation of aggression and the continuation of the siege on the Yemeni people.

Sare’i promised the Saudi regime to carry out wider and bigger operations if it continues its aggression and blockade on our country.