21 Saudi-Led Air Strikes Hit Marib, Saada



The Arabs coalition’s fighter jets launched on Wednesday 21 air strikes on separate areas in Marib and Saada provinces, a security source told Yemen Press Agency.

The source declared that coalition’s warplanes waged 15 raids on Hailan area of Sirwah district and another one hit Madghal district in Marib, while four strikes targeted Faraa area of Kutaf district and another raid attacked border Shada district in Saada province.

Meanwhile, coalition’s mercenaries committed 143 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreements in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours.