Director Of The Oil Company: The United Nations Is A Partner In The Piracy Of Fuel Ships And Violates The Convention On The Law Of The Sea

The executive director of the Yemeni Oil Company, Mr. Ammar Al-Adrai, confirmed that the Arab coalition is still holding eight ships of oil products and is preventing them from entering the port of Hodeidah despite obtaining permits from the United Nations.

Al-Adari indicated during a protest stand organized today, Tuesday, by employees of the Yemeni Oil Company in front of the United Nations Office in Sana’a that the United Nations has become a major partner in the maritime piracy against fuel ships, and it is the one that violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“We ask the United Nations more than once to return to the Law of the Sea Convention, but it ignored those calls in full view of the world, and we did not see any international cooperation to break the blockade and stop the piracy carried out by the aggression coalition led by America under the cover of the United Nations,” he said.

The executive director of the oil company held the United Nations fully responsible for what happened to the situation in the Republic of Yemen and what it will lead to in the coming days due to the detention of oil derivative ships.

He pointed out that since the beginning of this year, no oil derivative vessel has been allowed to enter the port of Hodeidah, except for one diesel vessel for public consumption, which represents 6.5 percent of the actual need .He indicated that the ships that are still detained at sea, the first of which exceeded the period of detention for nearly 5 months Late fines reached more than $ 155 million.

He pointed out that fuel ships are being detained to double the suffering of the Yemeni people, even though the United Nations ships are allowed to enter the port of Hodeidah.