The Arab coalition committed more than 204 violations of the truce agreement on Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison Officers Operations Room stated that among the violations were two spy plane raids on Heis and At-Tuhayat, and 5 warplanes overflew al-madina and Kilo 16.

The source added that they included 27 violations with artillery shelling of 265 shells and 166 violations with different bullets.