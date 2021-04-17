Yemen’s Air Force Attack King Khaled airbase in the Saudi Kingdom

YemenExtra

The air force of the Yemeni army has carried out an attack on the King Khaled airbase today in Asir, in response to the continuing US-supported Saudi aggression and siege on Yemen.

The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a brief statement, “The Air Force has carried out an attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, with a Qasef 2K drone, targeting a sensitive military target,” stressing that the hit was accurate.

Brigadier General Saree indicated that this targeting comes in response to the escalation carried out by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition and its ongoing siege on the people of Yemen.