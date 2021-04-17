Al-Adhraei: UN partner in maritime piracy on fuel vessels

YemenExtra

The United Nations is a partner in maritime piracy on fuel ships, the executive director of the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) said on Friday.

“The lives of 26 million Yemenis are at stake due to the aggression insistence to prevent oil ships from docking at Hodeida port,” Ammar al-Adhraei said in a protest organized by the YPC in front of the UN office in the capital Sana’a.

“Therefore, we hold the United Nations and the aggression’s countries, led by the USA, fully responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe, war crimes against the Yemeni people.”

He called on the United Nations to fulfill its humanitarian duty to release the oil vessels and to prevent maritime piracy against the country.

It stressed the need to neutralize the YPC and its facilities and stations as well as the agents’ stations from the systematic destruction of the aggression.

Source: Saba