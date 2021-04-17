Abdulsalam Stresses that peace must include all, or there won’t be any
YemenExtra
Mohammad Abdulsalam, the head of the national delegation, pointed out that there are some international organizations that are giving a selective vision for peace by granting it to the Saudi kingdom and depriving Yemen of it.
“We have not yet noticed any seriousness to stop the aggression, and we do not consider any call for peace to be serious unless it includes the complete lifting of the siege,” Abdulsalam posted in Twitter.
The US-Saudi aggression’s talk of peace alongside its continued military operations and siege on the Yemeni people is nothing but deception and misleading.