April 16: an update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, April 16, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes targeted, with three raids, the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf, a Saudi raid was carried out in Al-Dahra region in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Saada, the US-supported Saudi warplanes conducted a raid on the Baqem district, and the Saudi army launched missile-artillery strikes on separate areas within Razih, near the border.

In Hodeidah coastal province, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that 219 violations were committed by the aggressors and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in At-Tuhayat, and the dropping of bombs from drones in Al-Faza (6 violations).

The source pointed out that 15 of the total violations were by artillery shelling, while 190 of them were carried out using diverse weapons.