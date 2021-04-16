Al-Houthi Says Security Council is Thanking Yemeni Killers Instead of Condemning them

YemenExtra

The Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council’s latest meeting regarding the Yemeni file, for it did not accomplish anything that could end the war.

“In today’s Security Council session, the killers of the Yemeni people will be commended for the US-British-Saudi-Emirati aggression and blockade, for allowing entry of fuel ships. The besieged will be condemned and criminalized,” Al-Houthi wrote in a series of posts published on his Twitter page on Thursday.

“Any meeting that does not end the worst humanitarian crisis and does not incriminate the perpetrators of this terrorism is a futile meeting. It is the same whether it is held or not.”

The forces of the US-Saudi aggressors continue to detain fuel tankers, stopping them from docking in Hodeidah port, despite the completion of all inspection and auditing procedures through the mechanism of the verification and inspection mission in Djibouti (UNVIM).

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) has called multiple times on the international community, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to start taking its job seriously and release the detained fuel ships, in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe that is on the brink.

Al-Houthi said that “the highest thanks to the countries of the US-British-Saudi-Emirati aggression will also be raised by the Security Council’s briefing for the electricity grant (the Saudi allegations to supply fuel to operate power stations in Yemen).”

“After meeting, discussing and declaring regret that the Yemeni people are besieged and killed, the Security Council thanks the killers and the perpetrators of the crime of terrorism for their military aggression and siege instead of condemning them” he added.