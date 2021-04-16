President Al-Mashat congratulates Syrian President

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Thursday sent a congratulatory cable to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

In the cable, President Al-Mashat expressed his best congratulations to President Al-Assad and the brotherly Syrian people on the occasion of the celebrations of the Evacuation Day.

He confirmed that the leadership, government and people of Yemen stand by the brotherly Syrian people in their battle to establish security and stability on all Syrian lands and defeat all conspiracies against their country.