A Yemeni Attack Targets Aramco and K. Khalid Airbase

The Yemeni Air Force carried out an attack today, Friday, using three drones in targeting King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait and the Aramco Company in Jizan.

The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that the attack on King Khalid base in Khamis Mushait was implemented by using two Qasef 2K drones.

In addition, the third UAV used in the attack was Samad 3, which targeted Aramco company in Jizan.

The spokesman noted that the three drones hit their targets accurately.

The spokesman of the armed forces confirmed that this attack comes in response to the continuing Saudi (US-supported) aggression and siege on Yemen.