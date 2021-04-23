New Yemeni Attack Targets Saudi King Khalid Airbase

YemenExtra

This Friday morning (Sanaa Time), the Yemeni Air Force targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that a “Qasef 2K” drone targeted an important military site at the airbase.

He stressed that the hit was accurate, indicating that this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the escalation of the Saudi aggression and the ongoing siege on Yemen.

It is worth noting that the Air Force carried out an offensive operation at dawn today, with three drones, including two “Qasef 2K” drones, targeting sensitive sites at King Khalid Air Base and a “Samad 3” UAV, which targeted Aramco in Jizan.