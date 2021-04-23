The Injury of a Civilian by a Saudi Bombing on Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, a citizen was injured as a result of a Saudi bombing on populated villages in Saada Governorate.

A citizen was wounded by a Saudi artillery bombardment on the Al-Raqo area in the Monabbeh district, near the border, a source repoted to YemenExtra.

The source explained that the Saudi artillery shelling targeted the homes and properties of citizens in the area, causing property damage.

The Saudi-led aggressive coalition continues to target civilians under international complicity, which emboldened them to increase their arrogance in committing more massacres.