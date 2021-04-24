April 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, April 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, 11 airstrikes were launched by the Saudi-led warplanes on the Serwah district, as well as a raid on the Medghal district.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the Monabbeh district, near the border.

In Hajjah governorate, the US-supported Saudi fighters carried out a raid on the city of Haradh.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 261 breaches committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours.