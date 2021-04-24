The Political Office of Ansarullah condemns Zionist Attacks

YemenExtra

The Ansarllah political Bureau condemned, on Saturday, the Zionist attacks subjected on Palestinian worshipers in occupied Jerusalem .

The Bureau said in a statement that the Palestinian popular movements defended the worshipers in Al-Quds and broke the military measures and the state of siege and restrictions on the worshipers, which was a heroic job that terrified the Zionists.

“what was taken by force will not return without force, and the Zionists must realize that we all are one nation.” the Bureau stressed.

The statement stressed its firm stance towards the Palestinian cause and its oppressed people.