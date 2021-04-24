Al-Houthi calls on World Food Program to increase aid

YemenExtra

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said that the World Food Program had acknowledged the price increase of basics, which reached 200%.

The WFP announced a 6,500 riyals (~$11) provision of aid worth, which means that it did not take into account the high prices. Rather, the provision is based on the conditions before the US-Saudi blockade and aggression.

In a tweet, Al-Houthi called on the World Food Program to increase cash assistance by more than 400% to help eligible citizens benefit from the aid.

Earlier, A report by a London-based online newspaper said on Tuesday that no assessment has been carried out of how a “brutal” 60 percent aid cut will hit the most vulnerable people in Yemen, the government has admitted.

The Independent said that British MPs demanded to know what the impact would be on displaced people, women, and the disabled – as the war-torn country continues to suffer the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Aid groups giving evidence to the international development committee warned of the harsh impact of the low aid provided to Yemen. Save the Children said it expected its cash-transfer program – which had boosted the numbers receiving “acceptable food” in part of Yemen from 46 to 93 percent – to be wound up in June, but it was not enough.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned the UK’s reputation was undermined, threatening attempts to improve aid outcomes at the June G7 summit it will host, saying: “Diplomacy has to be matched by substantial funding.”