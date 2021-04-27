April 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, April 26, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, specialized in recording Saudi-UAE violations in Hodeidah frontlines, said it monitored 169 violations committed during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Operations Room stated that the violations included the hovering of espionage drones and artillery shelling with more than 512 shells.

The source pointed out that the violations also included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi and near 50th Street, while 111 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted separate areas in Razih, near the border, and an Apache helicopter targeted with rockets the Al-Sawh area near Najran.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes conducted 18 raids on the Serwah district.