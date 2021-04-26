Yemeni Offensive Operation on King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

The spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced an attack on the Saudi King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, today, Monday, with a Qasef 2K drone.

Brigadier General Saree confirmed that the operation has successfully achieved its goal and resulted in an accurate hit, noting that this is Yemen’s natural and legitimate response to the Saudi aggression and siege.

The spokesman assured the Saudi aggressors with more painful offensives until it stops its aggression and lifts the siege on the people of Yemen.