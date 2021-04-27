YPC Assembles a Protest Condemning Saudi Detention of Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

The employees and workers in the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) branch in Hodeidah province organized a protest in front of the United Nations office to denounce the ongoing piracy on oil ships and not letting them enter the port of Hodeidah.

The protestors, on Monday, raised banners expressing condemnation of the continued siege on all the people of Yemen, and preventing the entry of oil derivative ships, despite having UN permits to enter the port.

The protest’s statement condemned the arbitrary practices conducted by the Saudi aggressors for detaining oil ships and the catastrophic repercussions that are currently taking place on the Yemeni people.

The statement criticized the UN’s negligent position regarding the detention of fuel ships, which reached five ships carrying 128,035 tons of gasoline and diesel.

The demonstrators called on United Nations to play its role to release the detained oil ships and to ensure that they are not detained in the future, and to neutralize the oil company and its facilities from the systematic targeting by the aggression forces, and to lift the ban on the ports of Hodeida.

The statement appealed to international organizations and the international community to put pressure on the aggressors in order to stop these acts of maritime piracy in the Red Sea.