Twenty-two Yemeni soldiers freed in prisoner swap deal

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir al-Murtadha, has revealed on Monday that 22 Yemeni prisoners have been freed in a prisoner exchange won through local mediation.

“Twenty-two prisoners of the army and the Popular Committees were freed today in a prisoner swap achieved through local mediation,” al-Murtadha said on his Twitter account.

It is worth noting that the National Committee of Prisoners concluded dozens of exchange deals through local mediation, far from the United Nations concerned with the file, according to the Swedish agreement.