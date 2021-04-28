April 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room specialized in monitoring the violations of the Saudi-UAE aggressors in the governorate recorded 183 violations during the past 24 hours.

These include the development of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, two raids using drones on al-Jah, and the hovering of six espionage UAVs in the airspace of Kilo 16, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah and al-Tuhayta.

Moreover, 20 violations of the total were carried out through rocket and artillery shelling with a number of 184 rockets and shells, and 150 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the US-supported Saudi jets launched two raids on the Al-Aqsha area in Al-Hazm, and the Al-Marazeeq area, Khub Al-Sha`af.

In Marib, it conducted 17 raids on the Serwah district.