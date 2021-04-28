Yemeni Army Targets King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, the Air Force carried out an attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the Air Force targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with a Qasef 2K drone, stressing that the hit was accurate.

He pointed out that this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the escalation of the Saudi aggressors and the continued siege on Yemen.