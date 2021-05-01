April 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
On Friday, April 30, 2021, the US-backed Saudi aggressors continued to carry out airstrikes on a number of areas in a number of provinces.
In Marib Governorate, the US-supported Saudi aggressors launched 7 airstrikes on Serwah district.
In Hajjah, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition targeted Haradh area within the governorate.
In Saad, northern Yemen, a number of two Saudi raids targeted the Al-Fer area in Ketaf district.