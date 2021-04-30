Any Positive Words on Yemen Must Be Accompanied With Actions on Ground: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stated last Thursday, that any positive speech towards Yemen should be followed with practical steps through lifting the siege and giving priority to the humanitarian aspects, as they are urgent issues that the Yemeni people need.

Abdulsalam noted on Twitter that such a step would be welcomed and prove the truth of the trend towards peace in Yemen.

The head of the national delegation stressed on April 16 that any call for peace would not be considered serious unless it included the complete lifting of the siege, pointing out that he had not yet noticed any seriousness towards stopping the aggression.