Over 20 Saudi Airstrikes on Marib; 210 Violations in Hodeidah

The US-Supported Saudi-led air force carried out 20 airstrikes on the Marib Governorate, 18 of which targeted Serwah district, and the other two targeted the Medghal district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries committed more than 210 breaches in Hodeidah fronts within the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al Jabaliya and the launching of two raids using drones on Al Faza.

The source pointed out that among the violations was the hovering of 15 spy UAVs in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhayta. In addition, 40 violations were by artillery shelling of 268 shells, while 153 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.