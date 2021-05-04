April 3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, May 3, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 139 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries, including 3 violations by launching 3 raids, with the use of drones, on Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, violations include 21 spy drones hovering in the airspace of Hais, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Tuhayta, and Al-Durayhimi. Also, 14 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 100 other violation using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes carried out 13 raids on the Serwah district.