The return of 11 Yemeni fishermen from Saudi prisons

A number of 11 fishermen returned to the city of Hodeidah last night. They were deported by the Saudi aggressors, after being detained in its prisons for more than 40 days.

The fisherman, Yahya Maqbouli, explained that he and his returning colleagues were kidnapped in the territorial waters by a boat belonging to the Saudi forces and taken to a prison in the Farasan area and interrogated for 9 days under torture before they were transferred to another prison in Jizan, in which they remained for 40 days.

He pointed out that the Saudi soldiers released them after confiscating their boat, equipment and personal belongings.

While the head of the General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea, Engineer Hashem Al-Danaei, condemned the inhuman practices and acts carried out by the aggressive Saudi forces against Yemeni fishermen.