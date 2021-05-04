Any New UNSC Initiative Must Take Into Account Yemen’s Interests: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed that any new initiative carried out by the Security Council will not be achievable unless it meets Yemen’s interests first, considering that talking merely about a portion of the war will not achieve peace.

“They talk about a partial battle and neglect the besieged Yemen. Constraints on the conflict would not help resolve the issue, but would rather exacerbate it,” Mohammed Abdulsalam stated.

The head of the national delegation stressed, “Our Yemeni people are not interested in taking into account those who do not take into account their right to security, peace and sovereignty.”

Abdulsalam’s statements come as a reply to the American talk that is only confined to the battle of Marib while ignoring the blockade and human suffering.