April 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 120 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations was the creation of combat fortifications in Al Jabaliya, the launching of five raids using drones on Haiss and the hovering of nine espionage drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, and 50th Street.

Moreover, 16 violations were carried out by the bombing of 245 shells, while 90 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes carried out aggression seven raids on the district of Serwah.