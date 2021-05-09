A Child Killed, and Two Other Injured Following Saudi Shelling on Saada Province

YemenExtra

A number of three civilians, including two children, were killed and wounded today, by the Saudi brutal bombing on Saada.

A security source in the governorate confirmed the death of a child and the wounding of two, one of them a child, by the Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the Munabbeh district, near the border.

The source strongly condemned the persistence of the Saudi aggressors in committing horrific massacres against civilians, stressing that these massacres are war crimes that cannot be forgotten.