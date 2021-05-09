Yemeni drone attack targets King Khalid Air Base

YemenExtra

The Air Force this early Sunday carried out an offensive operation on King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait, the Saudi kingdom.

Armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree explained the air force hit the King Khalid Airbase with a Qasef 2k drone, and the hit was accurate.

The army’s spokesman noted that the targeting comes within the framework of the natural and legitimate response to the escalation of the aggressors and imposing a siege against Yemen.