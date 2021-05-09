April 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the province of Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out 11 raids on the Serwah district and two raids on Medghal.

In Al-Bayda, it launched two airstrikes on the Natih district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 38 violations in the governorate during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room stated that among the violations of the aggressors was the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Kilo 16, and the launching of two raids using drones on Al-Faza.

The source added that the violations also included the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Kilo 16 and 6 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza and Kilo 16. Additionally, 7 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 21 violations using diverse weapons.