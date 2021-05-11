April 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, Saudi artillery shelling targeted the Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih district.

In Al-Bayda, a man was killed and two women were seriously injured after a US-Saudi raid targeted their home. In addition, it conducted 7 raids on Al-Mukalla area in the Rada’a district.

In Marib, a number of 16 raids were launched on the district of Serwah, and 3 other raids targeted the Medghal district.

In Saada, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressors targeted the Al-Buq area near the border.