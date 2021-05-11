President Al-Mashat calls on Arab, Muslim nation peoples to support Palestinian resistance

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Monday, called on the Arab and Islamic nation peoples to support the Palestinian resistance to restore its rights and liberate every inch of Palestine from the filth of the Zionists.

In a statement, he issued today, President Al-Mashat also called the peoples of Arab and Muslim nations to boycott American and Israeli goods.

“What hurts us today is to watch the Zionists attack our brothers, sisters and mothers in Al-Quds, and the enemy’s efforts to displace the indigenous people from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” President Al-Mashat said.

He added, “We in Yemen look with pride at what the free people stationed in Al-Quds are doing to counter the Israeli enemy,” referring to the Palestinian resistance movements and launching a number of rockets at the Zionist enemy.

President Al-Mashat called on the Palestinian Authority to cancel all agreements with the Israeli enemy at this important historical moment.

He confirmed that the Yemeni people’s position in support of the Palestinian people and the free peoples in the Arab nation cannot be changed, noting that this position was one of the causes of the aggression against Yemen.