Yemen condemns continuing Israeli attacks in Al-Quds Al-Sharif

YemenExtra

Yemen on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the continuing Israeli attacks and crimes in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, including the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacks on worshipers, and the killing and arrest of civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement, the Palestinian people’s right to respond and defend themselves, which is guaranteed by all international norms, laws, and charters.

The statement praised the response of the Palestinian resistance to the Israeli attacks and saluted the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the protection of their usurped rights.

“Palestinian steadfastness and resistance are the rock on which all Israeli plans will be shattered,” the statement said.

The statement warned of the repercussions of the Israeli escalation on security and stability in the region, calling on the international community, in the forefront is the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in protecting the Palestinian people and restoring their usurped rights.

The Ministry reiterated the Yemeni Republic’s position rejecting all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity, and the Yemeni government and people’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Saba