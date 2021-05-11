Yemen Launches an Attack on Abha Int. Airport

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces Spokesman of Yemen, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the air force attacked an important military target at Abha International Airport with a “Qasef 2K” drone, achieving an accurate hit.

Brigadier General Saree clarified in a tweet that this targeting comes within the framework of the natural and legitimate response to the escalation of the Saudi aggressors and their imposed siege on the country.

It is noteworthy that the Air Force, on Sunday, carried out an offensive operation on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with a drone type “Qasef 2K”, and it accurately hit its target.