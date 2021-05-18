Mass rally held in Sana’a in solidarity with Palestinian people

YemenExtra

A major rally was organized on Monday in Sana’a in support of the Palestinian resistance and in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their cause.

The participants in the march raised the Palestinian flag alongside the Yemeni flag, chanted slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The participants in the rally condemned the Zionist aggression crimes against civilians in Palestine.

Their message made it clear that they reject the Israeli occupation and its attacks against Palestinian land, people and sanctities. They also burned Israeli and American flags to express their feelings toward the enemies of the Islamic Nation.