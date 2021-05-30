May 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi warplanes launched six airstrikes on Al-Salif district.

In Marib, 13 Saudi raids targeted Serwah district, while 6 raids were conducted on Mudghal district. In addition, a raid targeted the district of Majzar.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led air force carried out 6 raids on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Saada, northern Yemen, Saudi missile strikes targeted citizens’ properties in Baqem, near the border.