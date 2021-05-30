Parliament speaker praises Kuwaiti state’s position towards boycotting Zionist entity

YemenExtra

Yemen’s Parliament Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i praised on Saturday the position of the Kuwaiti National Assembly and its approval of a law proposal to boycott the Zionist entity and prohibit normalization.

Al-Ra’i, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, expressed his appreciation for the Kuwaiti position, which comes within the framework of the Kuwaiti people’s stances backing the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed Yemen’s support in parliament, government and people for this courageous step, which is consistent with Yemen’s firm and principled position towards the central Arab issue, Palestine, and its rejection of all forms of normalization with the usurping Zionist entity.