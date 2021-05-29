The Targeting of King Khalid Air Base With Two Combat Drones

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Air force, last Friday night, wage offensive operations on the military Saudi King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, using two “Qasef 2K” drones.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed the success of the operation, noting that this targeting comes within the framework of Yemen’s legitimate and natural right to respond to the Saudi aggressors and their continued siege on the country.

It is noteworthy that the Armed Forces spokesman confirmed, on the 13th of this month, the implementation of a large and joint operation that included the air force as well as the missile fore. The operation was conducted using 12 ballistic missiles and drones that targeted Aramco, Najran Airport, and other strategic sites located in Najran city.

Brigadier General Saree explained that the broad joint operation was carried out with seven Badr and Sa’eer ballistic missiles and five Qasef 2K drones, pointing out that the hits were accurate.