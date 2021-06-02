A Celebration of the Return of a Liberated Prisoner in Hajjah

YemenExtra

The people of Hajjah city, on Tuesday, received the liberated captive, Colonel Yahya Al-Olfi.

During the welcoming ceremony, the people praised Al-Olafi’s sacrifices in the frontlines and his role in fighting the aggressive occupation forces, as well as for defending the land and national sovereignty.

The people appreciated the revolutionary and political leadership’s keenness and interest in putting efforts into the release of prisoners and getting them liberated from the aggressors and mercenaries.