June 3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Thursday, June 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a number of six civilians were wounded in the Al-Raqo area, near the border, by Saudi guards’ fire.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressive coalition launched 5 raids on Serwah and Medghal districts.

In Hajjah, the aggressors launched a raid on the city of Haradh.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 100 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss, the hovering of eight espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Fazah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, and launching five raids using drones on Kilo-16 and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, seven violations were conducted with artillery shelling, 46 shells, and 80 violations using different weapons.