Here’s Why the UN Stepped Back From Saving “Safer” Tanker

YemenExtra

The Supervisory Committee for the Implementation of the Safer Maintenance Agreement commented on what was stated by the United Nations spokesperson regarding the Safer Oil vessel.

“We have never asked for comprehensive maintenance of the vessel, and what was stated by the United Nations spokesman is completely untrue,” the head of the committee, Ibrahim Al-Saraji said

Furthermore, Al-Saraji pointed out that the agreement was merely upon the maintenance and evaluation of the Safer tanker. However, the UN came up with a different plan than what was agreed upon, and it also canceled the maintenance of the tanker.

Al-Saraji expressed his desires that the United Nations would retract its decision and return to the agreement in order to spare the Red Sea environment any potential disaster.