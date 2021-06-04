Leader of Revolution: Shouting “Death to America, death to Israel” slogan is practical trend in confronting US-Israeli plots

YemenExtra

The Leader of Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, said on Thursday that when Yemeni people shout the slogan “Death to America and death to Israel” they are practically heading towards confronting the American and Israeli plots.

In a televised speech Thursday, on the occasion of the anniversary of Al-Sarkha (Anasrullah’s slogan), Sayyed Abdulmalik said, “The Al-Sarkha that began in the remote areas of Khamis Maran in Saada has resonated today, after all the wars, to all parts of the world.”

Regarding the peace process in Yemen, the Leader of the Revolution pointed out that the aggression forces did not make any concessions, and what the Yemeni people want is to stop the aggression and lift the siege.

He stressed, “Peace can only be achieved by stopping the aggression, lifting the siege and ending the occupation.”

The Leader of the Revolution pointed out that asking the Yemeni people to stop confronting the aggression means accepting surrender.

He renewed the call for the Yemeni people to continue confronting the aggression and to continue supplying the fronts with money and men in defense of Yemen, its security and stability.

At the international level, Sayyed Abdulmalik explained that “In parallel with the American move after September 11, there was more Israeli tyranny in the oppression of the Palestinian people.”

The Leader of the Revolution confirmed that “the Yemeni people are an integral part of the equation announced by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in defense of Al-Quds, within the framework of the axis of resistance.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik considered Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance as successful models that did not enjoy Arab and Islamic support.

He indicated that the Saudi and Emirati regimes are moving frankly and clearly to push the nation toward loyalty to America and Israel and hostility to the axis of resistance.

“The Saudi and Emirati media appeared in their stance on the Palestinian resistance as if they were affiliated with the Israeli enemy,” he said.

He affirmed the continuation of the Yemeni people on all tracks and with everything they can within the framework of coordination with the axis of resistance to confront the Israeli enemy and American conspiracies, pointing out that invoking the Iranian agenda in Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine is an Israeli and American logic.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Leader of the Revolution praised the honorable position of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the oppressed peoples of the nation.

