Hezbollah: Yemen Is Geographically Away From Palestine, but Today It Resides in Its Heart

Hassan Hoballah, the official in charge of Palestinian relations in Hezbollah, said that Yemen, despite the large distance that separates Palestine from them, they are today in the heart of Palestine.

Hoballah added that what Sayyed Abdul-Malik put forward that Yemen is ready to fight in Palestine indicates the extent of the will and responsibility, as well as what Al-Quds means in the heart of the Yemeni people.

“Our matter is one and our affair is one, and the geographical distance does not prevent us from playing a single role in confronting the common Zionist enemy,” he added.