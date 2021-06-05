June 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the US-supported Saudi aggressors launched airstrikes and artillery shells on a number of governorates, leaving injuries and material damage to property.

In Saada, two civilians were wounded by a Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

Furthermore, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched two raids on the Baqim district, Saada.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi warplanes conducted 12 airstrikes on Serwah district, and another on Madghal district.