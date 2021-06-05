YPC: Continued Piracy on Fuel Ships Doubles Suffering 26 million Yemenis

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company YPC confirmed that, since the beginning of the year 2021, forces of aggression have released only two ships of diesel for public consumption, representing nine percent of the actual need in a normal supply situation .

The Executive Director of YPC, Ammar Al-Adrai, explained that Red Sea pirates, led by America and with the participation of the UN, are trying to beautify their image in front of the world by releasing part of the fuel ships seized after piracy, kidnapping, and detention for more than six months.

He said, “At a time when they are confiscating the rights of 26 million Yemenis and doubling their suffering, they are seeking, by releasing a small part of detained oil derivatives ships, to present this as an achievement in the humanitarian file.”