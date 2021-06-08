June 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area located in Monabbeh, near the border. In addition, a Saudi shelling targeted the district of Shada.

In Al-Dhalea, 10 citizens, including a child, were wounded as a result of mercenary artillery shelling on a gathering of travelers in the Al-Arafaf area of ​​Damt district.

In Al-Hodeidah, a woman was wounded by the shooting of the aggressive forces in the Al-Modmen area in the Al-Tuhita district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 82 violations committed by the aggressive Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah frontlines.

A source in the operations room explained that among the violations were the launching of airstrikes using drones o Kilo-16, Al-Tuhita and 50th Street (8 violations).

Furthermore, the violations included the hovering of 6 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Mandhar, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Jabaliya. 14 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 61 breaches using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi fighters lauched 17 raids on Serwah district.

In Hajjah, 3 Saudi airstrikes were carried out in Bani Hassan area in the Abs district.