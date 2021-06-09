FM Praises WFP Efforts To Address Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday praised the World Food Program (WFP)’s efforts to address the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen due to the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression and siege.

This came during his meeting in Sanaa with the WFP Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Corinne Fleischer, and her accompanying delegation.

Sharaf stressed the importance of the doubling humanitarian efforts and increasing food aid, taking into account quality conditions and standards.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the aspects of cooperation between Yemen and the program.

For her part, Fleischer appreciated the Salvation Government cooperation in facilitating the program work, confirming that the program works in coordination with the relevant authorities in Yemen.